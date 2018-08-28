English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cheating Case Filed Against Hrithik Roshan for Allegedly Duping a Stockist
Hrithik is currently busy shooting Anand Kumar biopic Super 30, which also recently landed in a trouble.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
A cheating case has been filed against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and eight others in Chennai. According to TOI, the complaint has been filed by a stockist, named R Muralidharan, in Kodungaiyur.
In his complaint, Muralidharan, who claims that he was appointed as a stockist by a Gurgaon-based firm to merchandise products under Hrithik Roshan’s brand HRX, said that “the actor and others conspired with one another to dupe him of Rs 21 Lakh.”
He has also alleged that the firm did not supply the products regularly and dissolved the marketing team without his knowledge. As a result, products became stagnated as there were no sales. He further stated that when he sent back these products to the firm, the accused refused to pay.
Based on Muralidharan’s complaint, the Kodungaiyur police have registered a case against Hrithik and eight others under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.
On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy shooting Anand Kumar biopic Super 30, which also recently landed in a trouble after the Patna-based mathematician was accused of making misleading claims about his coaching institute.
Few former students of his institute had alleged that many who wanted to enroll in the Super 30 program would be taken to another institute called Ramanuj Classes where they had to pay Rs 33,040 as coaching fee.
They claimed that they were deceived by Kumar, who had told them that students would be enrolled into Super 30 institute based on their performance in Ramanuj Classes.
Few reports also claimed that the teacher made close to Rs 1 crore by asking students to take admission in Ramanuj Classes.
