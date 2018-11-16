English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Check Out Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan’s Heartwarming Wishes for Aaradhya on Her Birthday
Abhishek and Aiswharya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya turns 7 today.
Image: Instagram/Aiswharya Rai Bachchan
Aiswharya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 7 today.
To mark Aaradhya’s birthday, her grandfather, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared two of her photos on his blog on Tumblr and penned a heartwarming wish. “On the eve of the little one’s presence in this world, love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true. Aaradhya Bachchan, the blessings of a daughter in the house, live long, live happy, live with pride,” he wrote.
Abhishek also took to Instagram to share an adorable sketch of him with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, hand-drawn by an Indonesian illustrator, Fifi Y Fitrida. “Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart,” he captioned it.
Talking about Aaradhya, he told Hindustan Times earlier in an interview, “She is a very sweet kid but I don’t think she understands that bit (the fame that the Bachchans enjoy). She knows we are actors, who appear in films and on TV. She also realises that her dadi ma goes to the Parliament. But I don’t think she understands the concept of, ‘oh, my parents and grandparents are really famous people’.”
Saying that he and Aishwarya have tried to give the seven-year-old as regular an upbringing as possible, he added, “We have tried to keep things as normal as possible for her. Her mother teaches her all of that. Aishwarya is very good at keeping Aaradhya grounded.”
