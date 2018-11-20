English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Check Out Ananya Panday’s Adorable Instagram Post for Tara Sutaria on Her Birthday
Here’s a sneak peek into Tara Sutaria’s star-studded birthday bash.
Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. (Image: Instagram/Tara Sutaria)
Tara Sutaria, who will be making her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, turned 23 on Monday.
To mark Tara’s big day, her BFF Ananya Panday, who will also be starring with her in SOTY2, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of them two.
In the short clip which has no sound, the two—dressed in white—are imitating each other’s characteristic mannerisms. “So here’s a sneak peek into what Tara and I (grammar just for you @tarasutaria__ ) love doing the most - imitating each other the volume is off because it’s a bit controversial Happiest birthday Taar, love u always ," Ananya captioned it.
To celebrate her birthday, Tata hosted a party on Monday which was attended by several celebrities, including Ananya, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter and her SOTY2 director Punit Malhotra.
Dressed in a short navy blue skirt and sequinned cape, Tara looked every bit the glamourous birthday girl. Ananya was dressed in a white top and blue denims.
Tara has already starred in Disney India’s popular shows Oye Jessie and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. After SOTY2, she will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Marjaavaan.
Meanwhile, Ananya—the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday—will be seen on-screen for the first time in SOTY2, which also stars Tiger in the lead role and is slated to release in May next year.
