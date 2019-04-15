English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of GoT Season 8 Premiere
Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark of Winterfell in HBO’s Game of Thrones.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner vacationing in Switzerland. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Priyanka Chopra, much like the rest of the world, couldn’t keep calm ahead of Game of Thrones Season 8’s world television premiere on Sunday. And why not. After all, the 36-year-old actor has a personal connection with the show.
Her soon to be sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who is engaged to her husband Nick Jonas’s elder brother Joe Jonas, is one of the lead characters on the show that has taken the world by storm ever since it first aired on HBO in April 2011.
Ahead of GoT’s TV premiere, Priyanka took to Instagram to share an image of Sophie sitting on the Iron Throne as Sansa Stark, the Lady of Winterfell. Wishing Sophie, Priyanka wrote, “Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthronestonight.”
Notably, ever since Nick and Priyanka announced their engagement earlier last year, Sophie has been an integral part of her life, participating in all of Priyanka’s nuptial celebrations—from her bachelorette in Amsterdam to her fairy-tale wedding in Jodhpur—with their J Sisterhood growing only stronger with each passing day.
Most recently, Priyanka and Sophie featured together in Jonas Brothers’ song ‘Sucker,’ which marked the boy band’s coming together after six years of split.
Meanwhile, on GoT, Sophie plays one of the six Stark children (including Jon Snow), whose lives the show has closely followed over the last seven seasons. While GoT is known for killing its major characters unexpectedly and brutally, Sohpie’s Sansa has successfully made it to the final season. But how much longer she continues to survive remains to be seen.
Game of Throne Season 8: What to Expect and Where to Watch the Final Season
Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
