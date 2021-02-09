Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Epic Reaction When Paparazzi Told Her About Propose Day

Sara Ali Khan may be single but paparazzi in Mumbai made sure that they reminded her of Valentine's week. The 25-year-old actress was spotted coming out of a gym on Monday when the paparazzi told her that it was Propose Day.

In a video shared by ZoomTV on Instagram, Sara, who was wearing a face mask looked up at the paparazzi after he said that today is Propose Day and shared her amusing reaction. Sara was seen wearing a black and white gym wear. She tied her hair in a braid. The actress did not say much about the valentine’s week and got into her car and left after waving to the paparazzi.

The actress was last seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1 that came out on Amazon Prime in December 2020. Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi that stars Tamil actor Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The actress shared a few pictures from her behind the scenes shenanigans. In one of the posts Sara shows off her rhyming skills as the cast and crew of Atrangi was preparing for a scene at Taj Mahal in Agra.

She recently took a break from her pretty hectic work schedule. Sara flew to Maldives with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.