Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the nuptial knot tomorrow at the Suryagarh Palace, known to be amongst the top wedding destinations in India. The couple chose Suryagarh for its location and its serene surroundings. There is no population in the area for about 10 km around. The palace is visible from the road leading to the hotel from the airport side.

Built on the widespread area of about 65 acres, this hotel dazzles like gold at night. Two big havelis are also built inside this palace.

The luxurious interior is done with beautiful carvings on the stones. Exquisite carvings are also seen on the walls giving the entire hotel a Rajputana look. With high walls and jharokhas resembling that of palaces, open spaces all around the palace area, gardens and folk artists singing songs. Suryagarh looks like a royal palace that gives a feeling of grandeur.

Talking about luxury, there are 84 rooms, 92 bedrooms, two large gardens, an artificial lake, gym, bar, indoor swimming pool, five large villas, two large restaurants, indoor games, horse riding, mini zoo and organic garden in the palace premises.

Rooms in Hotel Suryagarh are divided into 3 categories, one day rent of which ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The base category includes Fort Room, Heritage and Pavilion. The second suite room category has Signature, Luxury and Suryagarh Suite. There are 5 villas in the third category, of which 3 are in the name of Jaisalmer Haveli and 2 are in the name of Thar Haveli.

The bride and groom have already reached the palace with their families. The guests have been arriving since Saturday.

Sidharth will wear a matching sherwani with his bride Kiara. At the same time, Kiara’s lehenga will also be somewhat different. A whole team is working for both the wedding clothes, makeup, jewelry as well as hairstyles.

Sidharth and Kiara is going to get married after dating for 3 years. Hotel Suryagarh, included in the country’s top-15 wedding destination, has been booked from February 4 to 8.

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, had come here for a wedding. Many Bollywood films have also been shot in this palace. Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 4 was one of them.

(With IANS inputs)

