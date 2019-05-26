Check Out Smriti Irani’s Hilarious Response on Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's Dolls

Much like Taimur, now Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s lead pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan—who play Prerna and Anurag on the show—have dolls fashioned after them.The show’s producer, Ekta Kapoor, took to Instagram to Saturday to share a picture of the two dolls. While Parth’s is dressed in black, Erica’s is sporting an Indian look, complete with a red saree, jhumkas, bindi and sindoor. Sharing the image, Ekta wrote, “Guess the names of these two dolls! 👩👦💏💏💏💏💏👭👭👭👭👭over the shelf now these two famous youngsters!!!”Among the several celebs who responded, include Hina Khan, who commented, “Anupre👏👏👏” and Smriti Irani, who wrote, “Mihir Tulsi 😂🙈NOT.”On Smirti’s comment, Ekta promptly replied, “Tulsi not acting anymore!!! She has become the giant slayer of politics!!!”Notably, Smriti, who recently defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi from a BJP ticket in a landslide victory, played the lead role of Tulsi Virani for several years in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Once the queen of Indian television, she had given up acting for a career in politics and has since then held several important portfolios like Minister of Human Resource Development and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.Meanwhile, Hina Khan played the antagonist Komolika until recently on Kasautii’s reboot, which she quit owing to her film commitments. She then made quite a splash at the Cannes film festival, where she went to promote her forthcoming movie Lines.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)