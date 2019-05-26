English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Check Out Smriti Irani’s Hilarious Response on Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's Dolls
Thanks to Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s soaring popularity, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have got their own dolls. Now Smirti Irani wants one for Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Tulsi and Mihir too.
Much like Taimur, now Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s lead pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan—who play Prerna and Anurag on the show—have dolls fashioned after them.
The show’s producer, Ekta Kapoor, took to Instagram to Saturday to share a picture of the two dolls. While Parth’s is dressed in black, Erica’s is sporting an Indian look, complete with a red saree, jhumkas, bindi and sindoor. Sharing the image, Ekta wrote, “Guess the names of these two dolls! 👩👦💏💏💏💏💏👭👭👭👭👭over the shelf now these two famous youngsters!!!”
Among the several celebs who responded, include Hina Khan, who commented, “Anupre👏👏👏” and Smriti Irani, who wrote, “Mihir Tulsi 😂🙈NOT.”
On Smirti’s comment, Ekta promptly replied, “Tulsi not acting anymore!!! She has become the giant slayer of politics!!!”
Notably, Smriti, who recently defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi from a BJP ticket in a landslide victory, played the lead role of Tulsi Virani for several years in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Once the queen of Indian television, she had given up acting for a career in politics and has since then held several important portfolios like Minister of Human Resource Development and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
Meanwhile, Hina Khan played the antagonist Komolika until recently on Kasautii’s reboot, which she quit owing to her film commitments. She then made quite a splash at the Cannes film festival, where she went to promote her forthcoming movie Lines.
