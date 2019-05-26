Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Check Out Smriti Irani’s Hilarious Response on Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's Dolls

Thanks to Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s soaring popularity, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have got their own dolls. Now Smirti Irani wants one for Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Tulsi and Mihir too.

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Check Out Smriti Irani’s Hilarious Response on Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's Dolls
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Much like Taimur, now Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s lead pair Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan—who play Prerna and Anurag on the show—have dolls fashioned after them.

The show’s producer, Ekta Kapoor, took to Instagram to Saturday to share a picture of the two dolls. While Parth’s is dressed in black, Erica’s is sporting an Indian look, complete with a red saree, jhumkas, bindi and sindoor. Sharing the image, Ekta wrote, “Guess the names of these two dolls! 👩👦💏💏💏💏💏👭👭👭👭👭over the shelf now these two famous youngsters!!!”

Among the several celebs who responded, include Hina Khan, who commented, “Anupre👏👏👏” and Smriti Irani, who wrote, “Mihir Tulsi 😂🙈NOT.”

On Smirti’s comment, Ekta promptly replied, “Tulsi not acting anymore!!! She has become the giant slayer of politics!!!”



Notably, Smriti, who recently defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi from a BJP ticket in a landslide victory, played the lead role of Tulsi Virani for several years in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Once the queen of Indian television, she had given up acting for a career in politics and has since then held several important portfolios like Minister of Human Resource Development and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan played the antagonist Komolika until recently on Kasautii’s reboot, which she quit owing to her film commitments. She then made quite a splash at the Cannes film festival, where she went to promote her forthcoming movie Lines.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram