Check Out Telugu Actress Keerthy Suresh’s Net Worth

With her outstanding performances in movies like Mahanati, Annaatthe, Vaashi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh has become one of the most well-known actresses in the Telugu film industry. The 30-year-old, who has left a lasting impression on many, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 22 crore. This makes her one of the sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry. The actress is also unafraid to speak up on sensitive issues.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Keerthy opened up on sexual harassment cases in showbiz. Despite never having to deal with the worst of the casting couch, several of her friends and co-stars in the film industry have come out to her about their dreadful experiences, according to the actress. Keerthy also claimed that the casting couch is a constant truth in the movie business. She went on to say that no one in the entertainment industry had ever tried to approach her with a “bad notion."

“Many people who work with me have publicly discussed sexual harassment with me. But I haven’t experienced anything similar to that yet. I am well-known to everyone. Nobody has misunderstood me, at least not yet. There is no possibility of such a thing happening in the future,” the actress said.

Keerthy stated that she would immediately decline a film opportunity and even end her illustrious career, if someone ever tries to sexually harass or abuse her. “If you approach me in a way that invites sexual harassment, I will decline because I don’t need the chance. I’ll leave the industry and hunt for other employment," declared Keerthy.

The actress, who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is set to appear in a number of upcoming movies. She will next be seen with Nani in the adventure film Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odhela. The movie is expected to be released in theatres next year in March.

In addition to Dasara, Keerthy will also appear in Antony Bhagyaraj’s much-awaited action film Siren and Mari Selvaraj’s political thriller Maamannan. Both the films have not yet had their release dates announced.

