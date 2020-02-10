Check Out the First look of Bigg Boss 13 Trophy the Winner Would Take Home

With a few more days left for the ongoing Bigg Boss 13 to come to an end, a picture of the winning trophy has surfaced online. The glittering red trophy is quite stylish with Big Boss’ initials ‘BB’ written on it.

The picture was posted on Instagram by a Bigg Boss fan club account, with the caption, “BiggBoss13 Trophy. Who will take it home.”

Here’s a look at the trophy:

The image has so far garnered over 4,000 likes and 200 comments, with several users betting on their favorite contestants.

The ongoing season 13 of Bigg Boss is slated to come to an end on February 15. The current show has created a lot of buzz, which has had contestants locked up in the Bigg Boss house for four months. Currently, the show has seven contestants fighting it out for the finale - Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

Before it concludes on coming weekend, the show will have a mid-week eviction. This week, housemates Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill have been nominated for eviction, which is a precursor to the final round of nominations for the season.

