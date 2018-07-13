English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Check Out the First Look Posters Of Bollywood's Next Controversial Film Hotel Milan
Shot in Uttar Pradesh, Hotel Milan takes a stand against anti-Romeo squad and political hooliganism in northern state.
After creating quite a stir with his directorial debut, the highly controversial ‘Coffee With D’, the director Vishal Mishra is back with yet another controversial film, 'Hotel Milan'. The film is produced by Haresh Patel's A D Films, and directed by Vishal Mishra.
Vishal Mishra is delighted to collaborate with Haresh Patel, whose A D Films has been involved in distribution and production for two decades and distributed films like Race 3, Rustom, Kahaani 2, Udta Punjab, Commando 2, Rowdy Rathore, Grand Masti, Shivaay and Entertainment. He has also been the producer for more than ten Gujarati films and made his debut in Bollywood as a producer with Machine (2017).
Looking forward to present the film to the audiences, director Vishal Mishra said, ”It’s my pleasure to collaborate with Hareshji who has three decades of experience in production and distribution. He signed me within minutes after our first narration. It’s quite a daring film and I’m blessed to have a team with a big heart.”
The film has some of the finest actors, Kunal Roy Kapur (Delhi Belly), Karishma Sharma (Ragini MMS 3), Jaideep Ahlawat (Raazi), Zeishan Quadri (Gangs of Wasseypur 3), Rajesh Sharma (Tanu Weds Manu Returns, MS Dhoni) and Zakir Hussain (Judwaa 2) in pivotal roles.
Hotel Milan is set to release on 14th of September and the trailer will be out in August.
