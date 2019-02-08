Check out the First Photos of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s Pre-Wedding Reception

With few days remaining to the wedding, Soundarya Rajinikanth’s nuptial celebrations have already begun.The Rajinikanth family hosted a pre-wedding reception at Chennai’s Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam (which is owned by Rajinikanth) on Friday to kick-start the festivities. A private event, it had only family members and close friends in attendance.The pictures of the reception that have surfaced on social media show Soundarya dressed in a stunning blue and gold silk saree, standing next to fiancé Vishagan, who looked dapper in a cream shirt and veshti.The couple were joined on stage by Soundarya’s family—superstar father Rajinikanth, mother Latha and sister Aishwarya Dhanush. Rajinikanth kept it simple in a white kurta pyjama. Meanwhile, Latha and Aishwarya twinned in gorgeous lime green sarees.Soundarya and Vishagan are slated to get married in Chennai’s MRC Nagar on February 11. Notably, Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer and went on work on films like Baba, Majaa, Sivaji and Kochadaiiyaan. Meanwhile, Vishagan, the son of SS Vanangamudi, Founder of Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical giant, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam. This is both their second marriage.Soundarya previously married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010. However, she filed for divorce in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She has a son with Ashwin, named Ved Krishna, who lives with her.After months of speculation, she finally announced that she was marrying Vishagan on Twitter on February 4.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.