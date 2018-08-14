English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
The film is a sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s superhit romantic-comedy Namastey London.
The first two posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Namaste England are out. The actors, who are sharing the screen space for the second time after Ishaqzaade (2012), tweeted them on Tuesday noon.
With the United Kingdom in the backdrop, both posters feature the lead pair and have the Union Jack as a recurring motif.
In the first poster, Parineeti can be seen wearing the flag as a dupatta, while Arjun is sporting it as a shirt in the other one.
A sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s superhit romantic-comedy Namastey London (2007), the film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (PEN) and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. It is slated to release on October 19.
Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India's Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.
Talking about Parineeti, Arjun had earlier said: “She brings out the best in me because if you are honest with your co-actor, then you automatically deliver good results.”
“We were really young when we shot Ishaqzaade. There has been a lot of gap since then. But while working on Namaste England, we didn't feel like we haven’t shot a film after six years,” he added.
The two actors will next be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
