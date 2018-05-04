GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Check Out The Teaser Trailer Of Netflix's Sacred Games Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the upcoming thriller stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
'Sacred Games' is a novel written by Vikram Chandra.
Based on Indian author Vikram Chandra's novel, the teaser trailer of Netflix original series Sacred Games is out. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the upcoming thriller stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra.



The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

Sacred Games will premiere on July 6, 2018 in all territories where Netflix is available.

