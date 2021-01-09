Check Out This Adorable Childhood Picture of Jacquelin Fernandes

Actress Jacqueline Fernandes is known to be active on social media, regularly engaging with her fans and keeping them entertained. With her latest upload, she revisited her childhood. In the snap,we see little Jacqueline clad in a dungaree and pink T-shirt with her hair tied halfway.

The actress captioned the adorable photograph which reads, ‘it’s the weekend.’

Look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

The passport size picture seems to be attached with a document and has gone viral, winning hearts all over the internet and other Bollywood celebrities were in awe too. The picture was shared on January 9 and has already garnered more than 1 million likes in under 12 hours.

In the comment section, various Bollywood actors complimented and called the picture cute. Manish Paul said, ‘cutie’ while Urvashi Rautela wrote, ‘wow.’

Shilpa Shetty called the picture, ‘adorbs’ and her co-star in Bhoot Police Yami Gautam wrote, ‘how cuuuuuuute.’ Preity Zinta also complimented and wrote ,’ so cute.’

The actress will be seen on screen in Cirkus and Bhoot Police. She rose to fame with her Bollywood debut ‘Aladdin’ opposite Ritesh Deshmukh in 2009. She has featured in series of hit films including Murder 2, Race 2, Kick, Judwaa 2 and among others. For her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Kick 2, Jacqueline says that she is hopping from one set to another but enjoying every moment of it.

Jacqueline will also be seen in Attack. John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh are part of the project. She also has Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.

The actress is close friends with Salman. On his birthday, Jacqueline picked an 'aww'dorable picture of the two. The snap, featuring Salman and Jacqueline, is a filtered picture that makes them look like children.