Check Out This Adorable Throwback Picture from R Madhavan's Teenage Years

It seems actor R Madhavan always had his vision clear since the time he was in school. In a throwback picture that recently surfaced on social media, it was seen that the actor mentioned it in his school yearbook.

The picture was shared by Filmfare on their Instagram handle, showing a younger Madhavan posing for the school yearbook. Next to his headshot was the description that is worth noticing. The actor wrote in his ambition column that he wanted to become a rich and famous actor and be a jack of all and master of some. However, at the time his only claim to fame was being notorious, by the actor’s own admission. In the last seen column, the actor wrote that people might have spotted him playing weird tricks on his friends and foes.

Fans of the actor commented with their love for the actor in the post. One user wrote that Madhavan is an actor who is just class apart. While most of the other users posted red heart emojis for their favourite actor.

Madhavan made his debut in movies in 1998 as an Indian police officer in Fred Olen Ray’s Inferno alongside Don Wilson. His first Indian movie was a Kannada language film Shanti Shanti Shanti, in which he acted in the second lead role to Abbas, an established actor.

The actor went on to work in Tamil and Hindi movies. One of his most memorable performances in the Hindi language cinema was in 2001 in the movie Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. Directed by Gautham Menon, the movie starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan as well.

Most recently the actor was seen in Maara, a Tamil movie based on Malayalam movie Charlie. Directed by Dhilip Kumar the movie starred Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada among others.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here