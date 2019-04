Check Out Tiger Shroff's Super Excited Reaction to Disha Patani's 'Slow Motion' Song

Much like many other star couples, Tiger Shroff has never admitted to his relationship with actress Disha Patani. Although they have been seen together multiple times in public, the pair is yet to admit they are dating. Even on thew chat show Koffee With Karan, Tiger refused to give a direct answer to Karan Johar when he was asked if he is seeing Disha.Disha is making waves currently with the release of a new song from her upcoming big ticket release, Bharat. The actress is starring in a groovy song from the film, dancing with Salman Khan. The track, titled Slow Motion, went viral right after its release, crossing 4 million views within hours of its release.Read: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019 Disha's Instagram post sharing the teaser of the song has been flooded with comments from fans and friends from the film industry, including actresses Sonam Kapoor and Elli Avram. Tiger commented on the post, too, with lots of smileys, heart emojis and thunder signs as praise for Disha's electrifying performance. Check it out:Tiger and Disha are said to have been dating for a long time. They have also starred together in Baaghi 2. Earlier, when Tiger's father Jackie Shroff, who is also starring in Bharat, was asked how does he deal with his son's relationship, he said, "I don't deal with it. Main khaali dheel de deta hoon. Tiger has spent 25 years of his life without a girlfriend. Abhi ek hai toh usko rehne do na. He's found a girlfriend and I am very happy about it."Read: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019