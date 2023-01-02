'Cheer Up Boy...': Fans React To Ranveer Singh's Cryptic Insta Post After Cirkus' Failure

Bollywood’s super-energetic actor Ranveer Singh’s latest film Cirkus did not live up to expectations. The 37-year-old seems unable to grasp the disastrous response to the Rohit Shetty directorial. And his latest Instagram post suggests just that.

On the occasion of New Year, Ranveer dropped a cryptic post on Instagram where he shared a particular scene from the popular 1994 film Forrest Gump. The now-viral clip depicted a character Lieutenant Dan, who had zero excitement for New Year. Ranveer Singh’s mystic post has garnered multiple reactions from fans who claim that the actor is upset about Cirkus’ failure at the box office.

On December 1, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a scene from Tom Hanks’ cult classic movie Forrest Gump where Tom’s Forrest can be seen wishing Lieutenant Dan “Happy New Year” with overenthusiastic excitement, wearing a bright green party cap. However, Dan, played by American actor Gary Sinise, appears to be blue, even apathetic to an extent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Covered in confetti and streamers, Lieutenant Dan does not respond as he stares into nothingness with his blank eyes. He seems to exude a morose vibe, sitting at one corner of the bar as people around him cheer and holler, welcoming New Year in high spirits. “I feel you, Lieutenant Dan. #HappyNewYear,” Ranveer captioned his post.

As soon as the Gunday actor dropped the video clip on his IG handle, fans were quick to drop mixed reactions in the comments. While some sympathized with the Bollywood star, others advised him to choose better scripts.

“Do not despair of the failure of 2022, it is only stumbling that will teach you the best in the new year. Please rejoice and be positive as usual. You deserve happiness,” wrote one supportive admirer. “Don’t worry, pick yourself up,” quipped another. “Love you lots Ranveer, this too shall pass. The best is yet to come. Cheer up boy,” reassured a third.

Meanwhile, a social media user advised, “Bro chose your films wisely. Please read the scripts! Don’t waste your talent!”

“Box office collection dekh ker CURRENT LGA RE?” questioned another sarcastically.

According to a report by India Today, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus collected a mere sum of Rs 1.55 crores on its ninth day, that is January 1. Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released on May 13, also failed to perform up to the mark at the box office.

The Simmba actor will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be joining hands with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for the film. The upcoming romantic film is slated to hit the theatres on April 28 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here