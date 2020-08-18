'Cheers to Looking Bad': Swastika Mukherjee's Response to Trolls on Her Undercut Hairstyle

Swastika Mukherjee has shared a picture which showed off her new hairstyle. The actress is flaunting an undercut, with long hair on the left and buzzed short on the right side of her scalp. The bold style has garnered both praise and criticism online.

She shared the photo with the caption, "I don't need wings to fly. My unfurnished head is enough."

I don’t need wings to fly. My unfurnished head is enough. pic.twitter.com/1nwPnQFVPe — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 17, 2020

One of Swastika's fans appreciated the new look but told her that she was "looking so bad" because of "make-up or no filter". "Love your hairstyle but you looking so bad don't know why maybe bcz of makeup or no filter," he wrote.

However, Swastika took the criticism in her stride and coolly replied to him, "Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad."

Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad 💃🏽 https://t.co/XsOoh7GSte — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 17, 2020

Here are some of the other reactions:

U have gone crazy. Looks horrible😱 — anuparno acharya (@anuparno3) August 17, 2020

Respected Madam, what kind of haircut have you done? Do you have any problem with your beautiful long dark hair? Don't you love them? You look so cute in long hair and with a lovely smile you won our heart. As a fan request you to have long / medium dark hair. — Aryan Kumar Singh (@AryanKrSinghh) August 17, 2020

Other fans supported her and praised her bold look. One fan wrote, "You look dope! Not many can rock the cut with this much swag!”

"I think you looking beautiful....stylish, unique and hot...love your new look," wrote another user. "I don't know you but tbh from childhood, if I had an image of strong, independent, suave, confident, bold and kickass women, that's you, you need hell lot of confidence to pull it on. You symbolise a women of substance for me," said another fan.

Perfect combination of bold and beautiful 😍😍😍 You are my mom's aged but still I proudly say I love you Swastika ❤ ❤ ❤ I'm not calling you mam coz I can't call my dream girl Mam. I respect you and love you ❤ ❤ ❤ — Tamal Dutta (@TamalDu48543259) August 17, 2020

Swastika is one of the most popular faces in Bengali cinema. She recently starred in the Hindi web series Pataal Lok, and also featured in the film Dil Bechara.