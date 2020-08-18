MOVIES

'Cheers to Looking Bad': Swastika Mukherjee's Response to Trolls on Her Undercut Hairstyle

Swastika Mukherjee gave it back to a netizen who said she is looking bad in a photo she shared on Twitter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
Swastika Mukherjee has shared a picture which showed off her new hairstyle. The actress is flaunting an undercut, with long hair on the left and buzzed short on the right side of her scalp. The bold style has garnered both praise and criticism online.

She shared the photo with the caption, "I don't need wings to fly. My unfurnished head is enough."

One of Swastika's fans appreciated the new look but told her that she was "looking so bad" because of "make-up or no filter". "Love your hairstyle but you looking so bad don't know why maybe bcz of makeup or no filter," he wrote.

However, Swastika took the criticism in her stride and coolly replied to him, "Bad is in. Cheers to looking bad."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Other fans supported her and praised her bold look. One fan wrote, "You look dope! Not many can rock the cut with this much swag!”

"I think you looking beautiful....stylish, unique and hot...love your new look," wrote another user. "I don't know you but tbh from childhood, if I had an image of strong, independent, suave, confident, bold and kickass women, that's you, you need hell lot of confidence to pull it on. You symbolise a women of substance for me," said another fan.

Swastika is one of the most popular faces in Bengali cinema. She recently starred in the Hindi web series Pataal Lok, and also featured in the film Dil Bechara.

