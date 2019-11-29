Cheesecake Review: TVF Series Disappoints Everyone But Pet Lovers

Cheesecake

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Akanksha Thakur, Kumar Varun

Director: Palash Vaswani

Like always, The Viral Fever content is banking on the nuances of human relationships and the bitter-sweetness of everyday experiences in its new show Cheesecake, but unlike terrific shows like Yeh Meri Family and Kota Factory, this mini-series featuring Jitendra Kumar (Neil) and Akanksha Thakur (Sameera) does little to satiate the hunger for emotionally crude and real moments.

It rather banks on cute, lovable situations, featuring a dog, to reel-in viewers. Expectedly, minus the paww-dorable scenes, the series fails to provoke any strong support from the audiences.

Neil and Sameera are married for three years and are having issues in communicating their real feelings to each other. They dine together but aren’t really there in the moment. They sleep together but don't really, and to mix things up, find faults with each other, even though they themselves are not satisfied with their professional lives. The digression from the real issues that the 'metro' and 'nuclear' couple are facing here translates into tension in their marriage. However, life takes a turn when Cheesecake, a lost Golden Retriever, comes home with Sameera.

Post Cheesacake’s entry, you can almost predict the storyline, if not the climax. Jitendra has the same demeanor as his other popular shows and he does little to break away from the mould. Akanksha too seems like a repetition of different characters she has been cast in the past. Both Jitendra and Akansha fail to meter up the emotional quotient in the series, but to their merit, they don't seem out of character.

In fact, one actor that does stand out in the series and comes in as comic relief is Kumar Varun. He lights up the couple's dull moments with his caustic humour and remains the focus as long as he is there. His chemistry with Neil is the saving grace of the show.

There are new things explored in Cheesecake by director Palash Vaswani undoubtedly but they’re not entirely novel or unexplored. The series can pass off as one time watch if you don't mind looking at cute and furry moments and the relationship melodrama arising from increasingly cut throat corporate and work culture.

TVF has worked with less and delivered more previously. However, in Cheesecake, it seems to not look beyond paying homage to pets for redemption and that is its main flaw. Nevertheless, thinking back, TVF has always done more of the same but this time it misses the mark entirely.

Rating: 1.5/5

