Chef Taimur Ali Khan Plates Up A Republic Day-themed Breakfast For Kareena Kapoor

Although indoors again this year, Taimur Ali Khan’s Republic Day spirits weren’t dampened. The five-year-old, who is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s older son, was seen celebrating the occasion by plating up a healthy breakfast for the actress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena revealed that Taimur put together a tricolour-themed breakfast. The dish featured an arrangement of orange, representing saffron, apple being the white colour on the flag and kiwi showing the green of the flag. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared the picture with the caption, “Tim’s tri coloured breakfast".

In the past, Taimur has been spotted celebrating Republic Day with his father and friends. In 2020, Taimur was seen with a few flags in his hand and playing with his friends. In 2019, he had joined Saif and Kareena for a flag hoisting ceremony in Mumbai.

Taimur celebrated his fifth birthday last December. However, he couldn’t spend the birthday with Kareena for she was recovering from Covid-19. At the time, Kareena had shared a video of the time Taimur was learning how to walk and wrote, “Your first steps your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… ’cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger." After she recovered, Kareena said one of the first things she was going to do was hug her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz. The actress has three movies in the pipeline. These include Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, a project with Hansal Mehta that she is also co-producing and Karan Johar’s Takht.

