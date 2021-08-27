Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan Writes Longest Monologue on Women Safety for Rumi Jaffery's Film

According to recent reports, Rumy Jaffery’s thriller Chehre, which is slated to be released on Friday, has a stark element of surprise in its climax. The film will have an 8-minute-long monologue performed by Amitabh Bachchan, who will speak of women safety and the atrocities faced by women in the society. The monologue is expected to bring the narrative to a boiling point and change the storyline altogether.

Speaking to Spotboye, the film’s producer Anand Pandit stressed on the relevance of the dialogue in the current situation of the country. He said that it was Big B’s idea to use the film to speak out against rape and other unspeakable violence faced by women in their day-to-day life. It is also the first time ever that an actor has delivered such a long dialogue in a film.

Anand also revealed later in the interview that Big B himself has written the whole dialogue. When he performed the monologue just in one take, the sets of the film hummed with the collective applause of how impactful it was.

The producer proclaimed that they won’t stop speaking of women safety just with the film. The long dialogue by Big B is decided to be distributed free of cost to all organisations that intend to create a safe space for women to thrive. The video will act as a public service project to spread the message of a greater cause.

This is not the first time that Big B has made his stand clear on the respective subject. In an interview with film critic Subhash K Jha in 2016, the veteran actor said that there will always be laws and regulations in the country to protect women, but as long as the collective mentality of the citizens are brought to a developed change, the violence cannot be curbed. He added that most men think that violence against women is their birthright – this toxicity has to be cut down at the ground level.

In 2018, Big B shared a long written response to Jha’s interview questions on Twitter. He said that even though it has been heartwarming to see more women representations in the work environment, it is our responsibility to make them feel more welcome and be the wind beneath their wings. The actor heatedly concluded his argument saying, “Women cannot be objectified. A woman’s body is not a democracy, it is a dictatorship and it's high time they started exercising that right.”

Chehre, besides Big B, also stars Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

