Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: Mani Ratnam Receives Bomb Threat Over Removal of Dialogues

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's office in Kesava Perumal Kovil Street at Mylapore reportedly received a bomb threat call on Monday night, according to Times of India. The report further stated that a team of bomb detection and disposal squad conducted a thorough search in the office and declared it a hoax call.However, a report in India Today claimed that the miscreant made a call to threaten the director to remove some dialogues from his latest release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Some members of a fringe outfit had reportedly complaint against the director for criticising a community in the film. They demanded certain dialogues to be removed from the film.Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation into the matter.Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which hit the theatres on September 27, boasts a star studded cast including the likes of Prakash Raj, Arvind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari.The gangster drama, about a family feud, has already raked in over Rs 30 crore from Tamil Nadu alone within four days of its release.The film has received positive response from the critics as well. In its review, IANS has given the film 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Ratnam's 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', which is undeniably his best work of this decade, is a slow-burning, highly rewarding story of a crime-ridden family that gets torn apart by power, greed and deceit."