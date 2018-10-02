English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: Mani Ratnam Receives Bomb Threat Over Removal of Dialogues
Police have begun an investigation into the matter.
A file photo of Mani Ratnam.
Loading...
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's office in Kesava Perumal Kovil Street at Mylapore reportedly received a bomb threat call on Monday night, according to Times of India. The report further stated that a team of bomb detection and disposal squad conducted a thorough search in the office and declared it a hoax call.
However, a report in India Today claimed that the miscreant made a call to threaten the director to remove some dialogues from his latest release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Some members of a fringe outfit had reportedly complaint against the director for criticising a community in the film. They demanded certain dialogues to be removed from the film.
Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation into the matter.
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which hit the theatres on September 27, boasts a star studded cast including the likes of Prakash Raj, Arvind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari.
The gangster drama, about a family feud, has already raked in over Rs 30 crore from Tamil Nadu alone within four days of its release.
The film has received positive response from the critics as well. In its review, IANS has given the film 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Ratnam's 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', which is undeniably his best work of this decade, is a slow-burning, highly rewarding story of a crime-ridden family that gets torn apart by power, greed and deceit."
However, a report in India Today claimed that the miscreant made a call to threaten the director to remove some dialogues from his latest release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Some members of a fringe outfit had reportedly complaint against the director for criticising a community in the film. They demanded certain dialogues to be removed from the film.
Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation into the matter.
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which hit the theatres on September 27, boasts a star studded cast including the likes of Prakash Raj, Arvind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari.
The gangster drama, about a family feud, has already raked in over Rs 30 crore from Tamil Nadu alone within four days of its release.
The film has received positive response from the critics as well. In its review, IANS has given the film 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Ratnam's 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', which is undeniably his best work of this decade, is a slow-burning, highly rewarding story of a crime-ridden family that gets torn apart by power, greed and deceit."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...