Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Trailer: Mani Ratnam’s Gangster Film is a Family Drama at Heart
Watch Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari in the official trailer of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
Aditi Rao Hydari in a still from the trailer of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
It is difficult, if not entirely impossible, to make a gangster film that doesn’t look like a lazy rip off of the iconic The Godfather trilogy or the home-grown Gangs of Wasseypur films.
With Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Mani Ratnam tries hard to offer a unique experience to the audience, but falls short. To his credit, he has all that is needed to churn out a blockbuster — a stellar cast, three brothers fighting to be their father’s replacement, lots of bullets, car chase in slow motion and AR Rahman’s music.
However, despite an enviable cast including Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Arvind Swami, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Silambarasam, Dayana Erappa and Vijay Sethupathi, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’s trailer fails to impress.
The 2.46-minute long video looks like a family drama focusing on the interpersonal relationships of three brothers when faced with the opportunity to succeed their father’s seat of a dreaded mobster. Prakash Raj plays monarch Senapaty and Arvind Swami, the eldest rouge brother Vardhan. Aditi Rao Hyadri plays a journalist who is openly critical of Senapaty but is Vardhan’s mistress behind closed doors. The three brothers are vying for the top spot but join hands when faced with an external enemy, Vijay Sethupathi’s Rasool, who, on the surface, is a corrupt cop and Vardhan’s friend. But even the best, longest of relationships crumble. Don’t they?
It is this layered duality of human nature that is at the heart of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Will it be as good as Prakash Raj and Arvind Swami’s Thalapathy? That only time will tell.
