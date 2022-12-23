Chello Show Director Pan Nalin Says the 'Regional Film' Tag Should Go, it Should Be Indian Cinema

Terming it as a great moment for Indian cinema after his directorial venture was shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars, the maker of Chello Show (The Last Film show) Pan Nalin said that regional cinema in the country has come of age and is being recognized big time on the world stage.

Speaking exclusively with News18.com, Nalin said, “It was unexpected news for all of us, the script, the storyline and the cinematography played a big role in taking this movie to the international audience." He said that the Indian audience is ready for good movies now, it does not come to them as a movie from the southern parts of India - a good movie can be even a Malayalam one, Tamil or from Manipur. “The Indian audience wants to watch good movies from every part of India, it is the problem with the distributors who have made regional movies sound like secondary ones, giving more priority to Bollywood," said Nalin.

He said the Indian audience wants authentic, original content and language is not a barrier. “The pandemic and the streaming services have created this space for the audience and it is on the distributors now on how they want to take it," said Nalin.

“Movies are like food, you want to eat good food without thinking if it is a south Indian dish or food cooked in north Indian style or a Gujarati thali," remarked Nalin. “You feel like having good food, you should have the choice. Similarly with movies, one should have the choice to watch a good film from Gujarat or Kerala and the tag regional movie should go, it should be Indian cinema," commented the director.

While as a director he has earned his fame in the past with films like Samsara and Angry Indian Godessess, Nalin said as far as directing Chello Show was concerned, it has been about some memorable moments. “We all have our memories of going to watch a movie at a cinema hall, so going back to that era was in a way nostalgic, memorable and bringing it on screen was difficult indeed," said Nalin.

When asked if he was to be in front of the camera and choose to play one of the characters, Nalin said he would pick the character of Fazal the projectionist. For him the location that they chose was also that fascinated him and made the making of this movie a memorable one. “There were times when the lioness with her cubs would just move across for water, seeing them so closely was an experience for not only me but the entire cast and crew," said Nalin.

He said that the international recognition would help Indian cinema at large and pave the way for more original scripts and movie-making back home.

