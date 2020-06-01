MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Chennai City Police File FIR Against Makers of Web Show The Godman

An FIR has been registered against Mr Babu Yogeswaran, director, and Mr Ilango Raghupathy, producer, under charges of promoting enmity between different groups.

Poornima Murali
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
The Chennai City Police has registered a complaint against the director and producer of the ZEE5 original web series Godman, after it was apprehended that the series could depict certain sections of the Hindu community in a bad light.

The first episode was set to be aired June 12, but it is unclear if the series would go on air amid opposition.

According to police sources, an FIR has been registered against Mr Babu Yogeswaran, director, and Mr Ilango Raghupathy, producer, under charges of promoting enmity between different groups. They are booked under sections 63/20 u/s 153, 153 (A), 295A,504, 505 1(B) and 505(2).

The Godman had depicted amorous expressions from actors bearing Hindu symbols, which are probably among reasons that have caused ire. Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy had filed a complaint with the Chennai police alleging that Godman web series is against the Brahmin Community. The trailer of the series has been taken down after outrage on social media. As per reports, the series is about an unholy inter-mingling of religion and politics.

Of late, Tamil social media has been overwhelmed by expressions of outrage over similar sentiments. Recently, actor Jyotika caused a stir while talking about the abject conditions of a hospital in comparison to the famed Thanjavur Big Temple. She wondered about the abject state of hospitals and schools when temples such as the Big Temple in Thanjavur are maintained.


