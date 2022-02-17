Chennai High Court Quashes Beep Song Case Against Tamil Actor Silambarasan

The Chennai High Court has dismissed the Beep song case against the Tamil actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. The actor was booked in two criminal cases in 2015 after the roll out of his controversial song, Beep, which allegedly included vulgar lyrics for women. Following this, the actor approached the Chennai High Court to quash the proceedings against him.

The case had been ongoing for six years and Silambarasan eventually filed a petition in the high court to be exempted from appearing in person for the trial. The case has now been quashed by the high court, which said that the Coimbatore court’s inquiry report had no evidence in the complaint against Simbu.

Previously, the actor stated that an unknown third party, with an underlying motive, had transmitted the soundtrack with implanted words in the electronic media without his knowledge, infringing on his right to privacy. The actor’s case was heard yesterday, and the judge dismissed it due to a lack of evidence against him.

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as S.T.R. or Simbu, is a Tamil actor, filmmaker, and musician. He started working in movies in 1995, featuring in films like Oru Vasantha Geetham, Thai Thangai Paasam, Enga Veetu Velan.

Previous controversies:

In 2010 Silambarasan sang and composed the song, Evan Di Unna Pethan, for his movie, Vaanam. The song immediately sparked controversy and witnessed fierce opposition for its provocative lyrics.

The actor was also issued a statement by a women’s rights organisation in Chennai criticising the lyrics of the song. The organisation termed the lyrics of the song as demeaning to women and chauvinistic. It was also said that the music should cater to a larger audience and that such songs inspire the youth into cheap thrills.

