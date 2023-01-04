Cher Sparks Engagement Rumours With BF Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, Flashes Huge Diamond Ring In Pic

On New Year's Eve, American singer Cher, 76, posted a stunning selfie with her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards on Twitter. In the photo, Cher can be seen beaming with joy as the music executive plants a kiss on her cheek. Cher also prominently displayed her new diamond ring in the photo, which sparked off engagement rumours. Along with this selfie, she penned a caption that read, “Happy New Year, Daddy".

Take a look at the post below:

Happy New Year Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU— Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

The tweet garnered over 6 million views. Fans went on to wish the singer express their happiness for her in the comment section. Vivienne, Winner of Rupauls Drag Race UK, wrote, “Happy new year Cher! You look fantastic and I’m so happy for you finding love, especially at this difficult time for you”.

Happy new year Cher! You look fantastic and I’m so happy for you finding love, especially at this difficult time for you — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) January 1, 2023

Another user wrote, “Happiness looks good on you.”

HAPPINESS LOOKS GOOD ON YOU — Nazareth (@XXNazareth) January 1, 2023

A third user added, “Oh wow, you really lit up the night for 2023. Happy New Year."

Oh wow, you really lit up the night for 2023. Happy New Year @Cher.— Eugene Ingram Jr (@HighTechWriter) January 1, 2023

On Christmas morning, the singer tweeted a photo of her beau holding what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring. A stunning ring with a massive teardrop-shaped diamond at the centre surrounded by a band of smaller diamonds that was nestled in a black velvet jewellery box. She captioned the image: “There are no words, Alexander, A.E”.

Cher's fans immediately began asking whether wedding bells were about to ring. In response, the Believe singer simply re-posted the same image with a different, cryptic caption an hour later. “I posted this because his nails are so cool," she explained, but this did not dispel the engagement rumours.

I posted this cause his nails are so cool pic.twitter.com/aeUOOy4IIE— Cher (@cher) December 25, 2022

The mysterious ring comes after sources told RadarOnline that the superstar was in love with AE and wanted to marry. The report read, “Cher is head over heels in love. She knows she doesn't have much time left anymore to find 'the one' and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she isn't going to let it pass her by." The singer first sparked dating rumours with Edwards in November 2022 when they were pictured holding hands together in Los Angeles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here