Chernobyl Breaks Digital Viewership Record of Game of Thrones on HBO

Game of Thrones' digital viewership supremacy has been challenged. Another HBO show, the miniseries Chernobyl, has beaten the 8-season-long fantasy drama to set a new record. Based on the meltdown and explosion of the nuclear power plant in the USSR in 1986, Chernobyl has become not only the highest fan-scored TV show on IMDB, but also gained a massive 52% of digital viewership from HBO Go, HBO Now and other OTT platforms.

The previous record was held by Game of Thrones, but that Emmy winning blockbuster never made it over 46%, even during its recent eighth and final season, reported Deadline. Which makes Chernobyl also the first series to pass the 50% mark in digital contribution.

The widely acclaimed Craig Mazin-created historical drama has emerged with a cumulative audience of 8 million so far. While it is yet to beat the 8.5 million that the seven episodes of the first season of Big Little Lies garnered in 2017, Chernobyl is now poised to soon surpass the 8.1 million cumulative audience of the eight-episode third season of True Detective.

This is unprecedented success for a miniseries - all the other shows that its viewership is being compared to are high-profile ones which are aired on TV's big night of Sundays. The five episodes of Chernobyl were released weekly on Mondays, a new territory for HBO.

Chernobyl premiered on May 6 and ended on June 3. Jared Harris plays Valery Legasov, a Soviet nuclear physicist. Stellan Skarsgård is seen as Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina while Emily Watson is the fictional scientist Ulana Khomyuk.

