Cheryl Considers A Sperm Donor To Have Her Next Child

Cheryl Cole currently shares a son named Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne. She is considering a sperm donor for her next child.

IANS

Updated:January 6, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
Cheryl Considers A Sperm Donor To Have Her Next Child
Popstar Cheryl Cole is considering a sperm donor to have a next child.

The Fight for This Love hitmaker, who shares two-year-old son Bear with former beau and singer Liam Payne, said she's planning to take the step to have her next child amid fears that her "time is running out", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right..." Cole told The Times Magazine.

She added: "You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen," she mused, adding, "Life is a funny old game."

Cole then quipped: "Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, That's my child?"

She added there's "a lot to choose from and a lot to think about" when choosing the right donor.

The 36-year-old has been married twice -- to British soccer star Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010 and to French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2014 to 2016.

She and Payne dated from 2016 until 2018.

