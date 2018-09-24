English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cheryl Moves Out of Ex Liam Payne's Mansion
Cheryl and Payne parted ways three months ago after being plagued by rumours that their romance had broken down.
Image: Instagram/ Cheryl Tweedy official
Singer Cheryl, who has been living at her former boyfriend Liam Payne's house for a long time, has moved out of there and is keen to buy one particular luxury property for her and her 17-month-old son Bear to share.
According to dailystar.co.uk, the house which the Fight for love hitmaker is planning to buy is a four-bedroom mansion in Monken Hadley comprising of four reception rooms, four bathrooms and a landscaped garden.
Her friend and Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh also lives right around the corner.
"Liam originally moved out of his Surrey mansion and into his bachelor pad in London so as to not upset Bear's routine. But that solution was only temporary," a source told the newspaper.
