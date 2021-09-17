Chess Grandmaster Sues Netflix Over 'Sexist' Remark Against Her in The Queen's Gambit

Netflix’s nit miniseries The Queen’s Gambit has landed in trouble after a former chess champion has sued the makers for an alleged sexist comment in it. Grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili files a lawsuit against Netflix over a line in the show saying she never faced men. Gaprindashvili has demanded that the line is removed from the show. The Queen’s Gambit follows Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a fictional chess playing character, who emerges as one of the most revered opponents in the US and outside.

“The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex, and even that’s not unique in Russia," an announcer says during the Moscow tournament in which Beth competes. This scene is towards the climax of the 7-part miniseries. “There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men," he says of a woman who can be seen watching the match.

Gaprindashvili has filed the lawsuit against Netflix in Federal District Court in Los Angeles. The 80-year-old is seeking millions of dollars in damages. The suit claims the line about her not facing men is a “devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions."

Gaprindashvili now lives in Georgia and continues to compete in senior chess tournaments. She was the first woman to be named a grandmaster and has competed against — and beaten — many high level male players.

“They were trying to do this fictional character who was blazing the trail for other women, when in reality I had already blazed the trail and inspired generations," Gaprindashvili told The New York Times via a translator. “That’s the irony."

In a statement to the Times, Netflix said, “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case."

The Queen’s Gambit is a multiple award-winning show. It has already won the Best Limited Series and Best Actor (Female) in Limited Series Golden Globe Awards. Later this year, it will also be competing at Primetime Emmy Awards in various categories.

