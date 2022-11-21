Chetan Bhagat Says Uorfi Javed An Example of Youth Being Distracted

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is known for her unique and at times too bold-to-handle sartorial choices. Every time the actress drops a post on social media, her outfit grabs the Internet’s attention. The actress has also endured vicious trolling, but she keeps doing what she enjoys. This time, it is novelist Chetan Bhagat, who cited her as an example of youth being distracted from their goals.

On the forum of Sahitya Aaj Tak, Chetan Bhagat said that the internet is a great invention and many might feel bad but somewhere it has weakened the youth. “Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is,” he added.

During the interaction with the audience, he asked, “What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?”

He continued and said that it was not even Uorfi’s fault as she is trying to make her career. He also stated that people are guarding the borders and then some are obsessed with her.

Later he also said, “Aaj usnai do phone pehne hain, dekha aapne? Kitne log already dekh chuke hain, ye khabar news se zyda fast failti hai (Today, she has uploaded a photo wearing an outfit with two phones, have you seen it? Many have seen it already. It get viral faster than the news).”

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Before this, she featured in several shows, including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT, last year.

