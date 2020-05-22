Chetan Hansraj Recalls Playing Young Balram In BR Chopra's Mahabharat

Actor Chetan Hansraj, who essayed the role of adolescent Balram in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat decades ago, says that he used to get a lot of fan mails when he played the popular part in the late eighties.

He shares, “I was 14-years-old when I played Balram in Mahabharat, and it was completely magical. All of us used to get lots of feedback and messages from fans via letters. I was in school and every day I used to receive gunny bags full of letters. Back then, there was a photograph-autograph system with fan mails. So, fans would mail me an empty envelope with a return stamp attached and had to sign the picture and send it back with the letter. It was my daily routine. Before going to school, I would sign my pictures and put them in the envelopes. Every morning my father would give me a stack of envelopes with pictures to sign. It was a wonderful time and I have so many memories attached to the show and I am glad I am getting the opportunity to relive it on Colors.”

B.R. Chopra’s epic saga Mahabharat is among the most iconic shows on Indian television till date. While it enjoyed immense popularity in the late 80's when it was released, people are loving it as it airs once again amid lockdown.

