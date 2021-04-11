Chetan Hansraj Throwing Coconuts to Dodge Bullets in 'Pratigya 2' Puts 'Matrix' Scene to Shame

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya has returned with a second season recently and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers engaged. Even if it means showcasing highly unrealistic action scenes to build around the aura of its villain Balwant Tyagi, played by Chetan Hansraj.

A scene showing Balwant dodging bullets is going viral for all the wrong reasons. It shows Balwant asking his henchmen to fire bullets at him. His way to dodge the incoming firepower? Throwing coconuts at them. Balwant is shown picking coconuts from nearby plates and throws them at incoming bullets in rapid succession. It is a highly unrealistic scene but seemingly does the trick for its villain. It establishes him as the ultimate risk-taker and one with immense guts and grit. It may remind one of the bullet-dodging scene in The Matrix (1999) where Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, escapes incoming bullets.

This Pratigya episode is number 15 in the series that has only recently premiered on Star Bharat. The show airs on weekdays on Star Bharat at 9.30 pm. It also features Pooja Gor, Arhaan Behll and Sachal Tyagi in important roles.

