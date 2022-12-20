Chetan Vadnere of Thipkyanchi Rangoli Fame Ties The Knot With Actress Rujuta Dharap

It’s raining marriages in the Marathi television industry with many small screen actors tying the knot recently. The latest to have taken wedding vows is popular actor Chetan Vadnere of Thipkyanchi Rangoli fame. Thipkyanchi Rangoli airs on Star Pravah and Chetan plays the role of Shashank in the popular daily soap. The chemistry between Shashank and Appu in the serial has impressed the audience.

Chetan originally hails from Nashik, where he did his schooling and graduation, and his passion for acting led him to Mumbai. While doing plays, he got an opportunity to act in the serial Lek Majhi Ladki on Star Pravah. Chetan was also seen playing the lead role in the serial Alti Palti Sumdit Kalti on Zee Marathi. He appeared in an important role in the popular serial Phulpakhru on Zee Yuva working where he developed a good friendship with actress Rijuta Dharap.

Chetan and Rujuta fell in love while working on the show together. Since then both of them were seen dating each other. They have been in a relationship for four years before finally getting married on December 20. The cast and crew of the serial Thipkyanchi Rangoli attended the marriage in numbers. Rujuta had shared videos of the mehendi ceremony on her social media handle while Chetan shared an adorable video from the wedding day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra_Marathi Buzz (@ultra_marathibuzz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Vadnere (@chetan_vadnere)

Rujuta Dharap came to the notice of the audience through serials and dramas like Ai Majhi Kalubai, Circle, Crime Passion, Gharat Married Out Bachelor. She was seen playing antagonistic roles in most of these serials. Rujuta was also seen in Sun TV Marathi serial Jau Nako Door.

Read all the Latest Movies News here