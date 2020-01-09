Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Chhapaak In Legal trouble, Lawyer Plans to Sue Makers Over Credit

Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer felt her work had been overlooked due to herself not being represented in the film.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chhapaak In Legal trouble, Lawyer Plans to Sue Makers Over Credit
Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer felt her work had been overlooked due to herself not being represented in the film.

Advocate Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal in court, is upset with the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak and has threatened to take legal action against the makers of the film.

Chhapaak is based on Laxmi's life, and Deepika plays a character based on Laxmi in the film. Bhat's contention is the filmmakers have not given due acknowledgment to her in the film's credits. The advocate, who played a pivotal role in real life to ensure justice was served to Laxmi in the case fought at Patiala House Courts, took to Facebook and wrote a few posts to vent her ire, and also announced that she would be taking the makers of Chhapaak to court.

Bhat wrote in her Facebook post: "Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life."

No sooner did she put up a post, there were many people coming out in her support. Overwhelmed by the fact, she wrote another post: "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even "Thank you!!a. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences."

This is the second controversy that has erupted about aChhapaak" within the span of a single day. Earlier on Wednesday, a social media and WhatsApp was flooded with the rumor that the name of the real-life acid attacker was changed from Basheer to Rajesh in the film, in order to protect the culprit's religious identity. However, pre-release screenings on Wednesday revealed the name of Nadeem has been changed to Basheer.

Wednesday's controversies over "Chhapaaka followed Deepika's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday night. She was at JNU as a mark of solidarity with the students who were victims of a violent attack by unidentified masked men on Sunday night.

Deepika's JNU visit was construed by many as a publicity stunt, and clamour to boycott her new film has been trending online, although a large section of social media has also hailed her gesture.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram