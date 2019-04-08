English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhapaak: A New Pic of Deepika Padukone As Malti from Film Set Goes Viral, See Here
Deepika Padukone is all set to be back on screen with yet another highly-anticipated project called 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
As much as they're often typecast, actors try to push their boundaries and do things that they've never done before. Deepika Padukone is one such actor, who has time and again proved just how versatile she is by playing wide variety of characters in films such as Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Padmaavat, among others.
She recently began shooting her new project Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the capital. On Monday, a new picture of the actor from the film set emerged on social media. In the photo, Deepika can be seen dressed up as her reel self as Malti for the film. Her transformation into acid attack survivor has received praises from all quarters.
On March 26, Deepika took to Twitter to share the first look of her character from the film. "A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti," the actor captioned the picture. She also announced that the film would release on January 10, 2020.
Meghna Gulzar, who is directing the project, also shared the post and called Malti "courage" and "hope."
When asked about casting Deepika in the role during a Lit for Life 2019 event held earlier in Chennai, Meghna said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person’s life.
Talking about the film, Deepika, who is also producing Chhapaak, earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."
The film also features Vikrant Massey in a key role.
A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 25, 2019
Shoot begins today!#Chhapaak
Releasing-10th January, 2020.@meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @masseysahib pic.twitter.com/EdmbpjzSJo
She is courage.— Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) March 25, 2019
She is hope.
She is @deepikapadukone as #Malti in #Chhapaak.
Shoot begins today.
Releasing on 10th January, 2020.@masseysahib @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/WszEOoL3L7
