Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone’s Film Earns Rs 21.37 Crore

Chhapaak, the new Deepika Padukone film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, has failed to take off at the box office. The film, after an average weekend, faced the wrath of first Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of Chhapaak for first four days. He calls it a ‘slip’ at the ticket window. The film has collected Rs 21.37 core in first four days.

Earlier, the film became the centre of controversy when Deepika decided to visit a protest site against the JNU violence in Delhi. She didn’t speak at the protest site but her presence was seen as a sign of statement against the government. Later, many asked for her film’s boycott on social media.

#Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 21.37 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

Though the film was given more than 1700 screens in India alone, its performance doesn’t justify such high screen count.

The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, however, received praise from the critics with many calling it true to its theme.

Also featuring Vikrant Massey in an important role, Chhapaak opened to satisfactory numbers but couldn’t pass the crucial Monday test. On the other hand, its rival at the ticket window, Tanhaji, is holding strong.

However, all is not lost yet, and Chhapaak can still make a comeback.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.