Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone’s Film Earns Rs 21.37 Crore

Though the film was given more than 1700 screens in India alone, its performance doesn’t justify such high screen count.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone’s Film Earns Rs 21.37 Crore
Image: Instagram

Chhapaak, the new Deepika Padukone film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, has failed to take off at the box office. The film, after an average weekend, faced the wrath of first Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of Chhapaak for first four days. He calls it a ‘slip’ at the ticket window. The film has collected Rs 21.37 core in first four days.

Earlier, the film became the centre of controversy when Deepika decided to visit a protest site against the JNU violence in Delhi. She didn’t speak at the protest site but her presence was seen as a sign of statement against the government. Later, many asked for her film’s boycott on social media.

Though the film was given more than 1700 screens in India alone, its performance doesn’t justify such high screen count.

The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, however, received praise from the critics with many calling it true to its theme.

Also featuring Vikrant Massey in an important role, Chhapaak opened to satisfactory numbers but couldn’t pass the crucial Monday test. On the other hand, its rival at the ticket window, Tanhaji, is holding strong.

However, all is not lost yet, and Chhapaak can still make a comeback.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram