Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chhapaak Box Office: First Weekend Not So Good, Deepika Padukone Film Earns Rs 19 Crore in 3 Days

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey on the lead has had a lukewarm commercial response over the weekend.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chhapaak Box Office: First Weekend Not So Good, Deepika Padukone Film Earns Rs 19 Crore in 3 Days
Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey on the lead has had a lukewarm commercial response over the weekend.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, hit the theatres on January 10. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight to get the sale of acid regulated in the country. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film opened to good critical reviews but according to trade analysts, it has seen a lukewarm commercial response.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give an update about the weekend collection of the film. Adarsh said that the film saw day-wise growth but did not do as well as anticipated on the weekend. "#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly..." he wrote.

Check it out:

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been released on the same date as Chhapaak. The film which is about Chhatrapati Shivaji's trusted military leader Tanhaji Malusare and the battle which follows after Mughal leader Aurangzeb sends his trusted soldier Udaybhan Singh Rathore to capture the fort of Kondhana to extend his empire in South India. The film has had a strong opening weekend and has met 60 crores net according to Box Office India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram