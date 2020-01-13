Chhapaak Box Office: First Weekend Not So Good, Deepika Padukone Film Earns Rs 19 Crore in 3 Days

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, hit the theatres on January 10. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight to get the sale of acid regulated in the country. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film opened to good critical reviews but according to trade analysts, it has seen a lukewarm commercial response.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give an update about the weekend collection of the film. Adarsh said that the film saw day-wise growth but did not do as well as anticipated on the weekend. "#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly..." he wrote.

Check it out:

#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great... Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly... Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: ₹ 19.02 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been released on the same date as Chhapaak. The film which is about Chhatrapati Shivaji's trusted military leader Tanhaji Malusare and the battle which follows after Mughal leader Aurangzeb sends his trusted soldier Udaybhan Singh Rathore to capture the fort of Kondhana to extend his empire in South India. The film has had a strong opening weekend and has met 60 crores net according to Box Office India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.