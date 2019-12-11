Chhapaak: Here's How Laxmi Agarwal Reacted After Seeing Deepika Padukone As Malti

Deepika Padukone, who portrays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her upcoming Chhapaak, said she felt pressure playing someone who is still alive and wanted to make sure she got it right.

Deepika has been garnering immense appreciation for her dramatic physical transformation as acid survivor Malti in the film. At the trailer launch of Chhapaak on Tuesday, the actress revealed how Laxmi reacted after seeing the former in the prosthetic makeup for the first time.

"Laxmi felt like she was seeing herself," a visibly excited Deepika said. She later elaborated their meeting, recalling, "I felt like I was looking at myself and she felt like she was looking at herself. I was the most nervous on that day. This is first time that I played a character that's real, tangible and I can sit with and talk to, and that's a big responsibility. So when she came on the sets on the first day, I was so nervous. She walked in and she was just glowing. She was so happy."

"I think there's no better and bigger validation for an actor that when you're playing a real-life character and the person is in front of you and says, 'I feel like I'm seeing myself,'" Deepika added.

Deepika is also venturing into production with Chhapaak. She has co-produced the movie under her Ka productions.

She said, "Ka also means soul. It is the part of your body, part of your being that gets leave behind when you die. I hope I will be able to leave behind a body of work that all of you will enjoy when I am not around here anymore."

When asked what kinds of films she was looking to back, the actress said, "At Ka, I don't want us to produce a slate. I want the process to be as honest as my process has been as an actor while I've chosen scripts. That's going to be the process. I don't want to sound like an experienced producer because I'm not but I'm here to learn, facilitate and imbibe and add value wherever I can. I'm not going to pretend like I know everything. I'm sure I'll make mistakes along the way but the intent is to tell stories or choose films in the same way that I've done as an actor so far."

