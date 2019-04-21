English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhapaak: New Leaked Video Shows Deepika Padukone in School Uniform on Film Sets
Deepika Padukone began shooting her new project Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, in New Delhi last month.
Deepika Padukone began shooting her new project Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, in New Delhi last month.
As much as they're often typecast, actors try to push their boundaries and do things that they've never done before. Deepika Padukone is one such actor, who has time and again proved just how versatile she is, playing a wide variety of characters in films such as Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Padmaavat, among others.
She recently began shooting her new project Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in New Delhi. On Saturday, a new video of her from the film set emerged on social media. In the clip, the actress can be seen donning a school uniform.
Earlier, a photo of Deepika dressed up as her reel self Malti (her film's character) went viral on social media. Deepika's transformation into acid attack survivor has been receiving praises from all quarters.
On March 26, Deepika took to Twitter to share the first look of her character from the film. "A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti," the actor captioned the picture. She also announced that the film would release on January 10, 2020.
Meghna Gulzar, who is directing the movie, also shared the post and called Malti "courage" and "hope."
On casting Deepika for Chhapaak, Meghna earlier said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person’s life.
Chhapaak also features Vikrant Massey in a key role.
