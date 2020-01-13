Take the pledge to vote

Chhapaak Serves its Purpose as Uttarakhand Plans to Start Pension Scheme for Acid Attack Survivors

Director Meghna Gulzar said the movie has succeeded in serving its purpose after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state.

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Chhapaak Serves its Purpose as Uttarakhand Plans to Start Pension Scheme for Acid Attack Survivors
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over the moon with her latest directorial Chhapaak as she says the movie has succeeded in serving its purpose after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter, where she shared a news headline, which read, "Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of 'Chhapaak'". Meghna wrote, "PURPOSE."

The newindianexpress.com on Saturday had reported that "as of now, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors living in the state of Uttarkhand".

Rekha Arya, the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that the government was planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5,000-6,000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.

"We will be bringing the proposal in the cabinet to get it approved to further implement the scheme. The idea is to support the brave women in achieving their dreams," Arya was quoted as saying.

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film was released on January 10. It was declared tax free in Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

