Chhapaak, Tanhaji, Darbar Set to Clash at Box Office, Justin Bieber Reveals He Suffers from Lyme Disease
From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry splitting from the Royal family to Justin Bieber's shocking revelation, below are the top entertainment news and highlights of the day.
Jan 9
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is all set to release on January 10. The film is evidently special for the actress, who has turned producer with this project for the first time. Also, Meghna Gulzar's directorial marks Deepika's first release in two years, after Padmaavat.
However, with Rajinikanth's Darbar and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji releasing with Chhapaak, the film is not having it easy at the box office.
Also, Justin Bieber revealed that he suffers from Lyme disease with an Insta post. Hailey Baldwin even supported her husband when some people trolled Justin. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also split away from the royal family, leaving fans and people in general shocked.
Scroll down for more entertainment and lifestyle news and highlights from the day.
The suit filed by writer Mr Rakesh Bharti before the High Court of Bombay seeking a stay on the release of the film Chhapaak came up for hearing yesterday before Hon'ble Justice SC Gupte.
The writer in his suit has claimed to have obtained life story rights of Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor and to have originally written and shared the story of the film based on her life with the producer Fox Star and Director Meghana Gulzar.
In a clip of 'Bigg Boss 13' that has gone viral, Rashami is seen addressing Sidharth, saying: "Sidharth tum bohot ache aadmi ho." Their fellow contestants cheer for her.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stunned the British monarchy on Wednesday by quitting as front-line members -- reportedly without first consulting Queen Elizabeth II.
In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America and rip up long-established relations with the press.
Farhan Akhtar happens to share birthday with Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha. The two cut cakes on the merry occasion as Shibani posted a loving note for Farhan on social media.
Justin Bieber in his recent Instagram post revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.
