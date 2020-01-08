Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chhapaak Trailer Brought Back Memories of Acid Attack on Rangoli, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has thanked Deepika Padukone and Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar for making a film on acid attack survivors.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chhapaak Trailer Brought Back Memories of Acid Attack on Rangoli, Says Kangana Ranaut
Images: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut and her family has thanked Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on acid attack survivors. Kangana's team uploaded a video on Instagram, saying that watching the trailer of Chhapaak brought back memories of the gruesome incident that happened with her sister Rangoli Chandel, several years ago.

Rangoli had to undergo 54 surgeries after the guy whose proposal she refused threw one litre acid on her face. She was attacked in Dehradun, where she was pursuing engineering. She recalled the incident on Twitter in October 2019. She also revealed that at the same time her sister Kangana was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death.

Read: Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Horrifying Acid Attack Story, Says Underwent 54 Surgeries

Referring to the incident and the ordeal her family had to go through afterwards, Kangana said in the video that she is glad and grateful that this issue is being highlighted by Deepika's film Chhapaak. She also said that the film will give more courage to all other acid attack survivors who are struggling to cope with this horrifying episode in their lives.

Chhapaak is based on real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in Delhi's Khan Market at the age of 15, back in 2005. The act was seen as a revenge for Laxmi's refusal to marry Guddu, her friend's brother.

Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, two weeks before Kangana's own film Panga is slated to hit theatres. The actress referred to her own film as well while talking about Chhapaak and Deepika. Watch the video here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram