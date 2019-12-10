Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone's Traumatic Journey as Acid Attack Surviour Will Give You Goosebumps

Deepika Padukone is all set to return to the big screen next year with her much anticipated film Chhapaak. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday. In the film, Deepika will be seen as Malti, who was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005.

In the trailer, the actress steps into the shoes of acid attack surviour, a character inspired by Laxmi Agarwal, and takes its audience on the traumatic and inspiring journey. With prosthetics, make-up and Deepika's powerful acting, the two-minutes long video will give you goosebumps. The trailer is in line with the film announcement poster, which read, "A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit."

While Deepika is the main focus of the trailer, we also get a glimpse of Vikrant Massey, who plays the role of Amol, a social activist (and later Malti’s partner) inspired by the character of Alok Dixit.

Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.

Earlier, it was announced that the film's trailer release date will coincide with World Human Rights Day on Tuesday, December 10 but before that Deepika, on Monday, shared a haunting reminder of the incident that took place with Laxmi.

Earlier, when asked about casting Deepika in the role during a Lit for Life 2019 session held in Chennai, Meghna had said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person’s life.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

