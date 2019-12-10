Take the pledge to vote

Chhapaak will be Most Special Film of My Career, Says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had an emotional break down while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:December 10, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Chhapaak will be Most Special Film of My Career, Says Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone, who has always showcased her versatility as a performer, has said she is not bothered about what the box office outcome of her upcoming film Chhapaak will be because it is very close to her heart.

The actress had an emotional break down while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

"I had only thought that the trailer would be shown and we’d come on the stage but didn't think that I would have to speak about it also. Whenever I watch the trailer, I get emotional,” an inconsolable Deepika said.

She composed herself and continued, "It's not often that you come across a story where you have to sit through the entire narration. Usually, you have to sit through the entire process and have to decide whether you want to do a film or not, and it's not often where you know instantly in a first minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to and Chhapaak is that for me.”

Chhapaak has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar, whose last directorial Raazi was critically and commercially successful.

“Meghna, thank you so much for trusting me with this. It's been an incredible journey. Emotionally putting it together, I feel like irrespective of how it's received and how it does, it will be my most special film of my career. The impact that the film is supposed to have on all of us and the reason why I have made this movie, I hope you see in it what we saw. We have made it with a lot of love, passion, enthusiasm, responsibility,” Deepika said.

Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey, will hit the theatres on January 10.

