Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: 5 actors Who Played The Role On Screen

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known to have laid the foundation of the Maratha empire and for driving Mughals out of the kingdom in order to establish the Maratha rule. He breathed his last in Raigad Fort on April 3, 1680.

On his 340th death anniversary, take a look at these 5 actors, who played him on



screen:

Sharad Kelkar



The actor got to play the role of Raje Shivaji in Om Raut's movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The titular was played by Ajay Devgn while Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The film was a huge hit.

Mahesh Manjrekar



The 2009 film Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, was the first film in which the great Maratha King served as the imaginary best friend of a marginalised Marathi middle-class man. The movie was directed by Santosh Manjrekar and was produced by Sanjay Chhabria and Ashwami Manjrekar.

Suryakant



The actor who was a part of the black and white film era has portrayed the role of Shivaji in various films including Swarajyacha Shiledar, Pavankhind, Dhanya Te Santaji Dhanaji etc. His looks in the film were based on Shivaji’s paintings.

Amol Kolhe



He has also played the role of the Maratha warrior more than once in his career. He first played the role in Star Pravah's series Raja Shiv Chhatrapati and then in 2011, he essayed the same character in the film Rajmata Jijau. The movie was based on Shivaji’s mother. In 2012, he played the character in Hindi drama series Veer Shivaji.

Paras Arora



The young actor shot to fame after playing the younger version of Shivaji on the small screen. He was the lead of the series until the time jump.

