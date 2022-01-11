Chhattisgarh Woman Moves Mohali Court to Stop Afsana Khan’s Marriage With Saaj Sharma

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan and Saaj Sharma were engaged last year. While the love birds are busy preparing for their marriage now it seems that their marriage is going to witness a roadblock. A woman from Chhattisgarh named Anugrah Ranjan alias Anu Sharma has filed a petition in a Mohali court against the planned marriage, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Anu has claimed that Saaj had cheated on her. In her petition, she said that Saaj had divorced her fraudulently. Anu stated that they had married with the mutual consent of their families on September 6, 2014. Anu alleged that they started living in Zirakpur after the marriage and had a daughter in February 2016. Anu mentioned in the petition that after their marriage due to dowry alleged dowry torture she left for Raipur, her native place.

The petitioner claimed that she came to know about the marriage of Afsana and Saaj in December 2021 and she tried to contact Saaj but he did not respond to phone calls. When she contacted his family she came to know that Saaj had divorced her in 2019 after Moali court’s order, according to the petition.

Claiming her divorce to be illegal, Anu claimed that Saaj intentionally gave the wrong address so that she could not receive the summons and so the divorce has been decreed without her knowledge.

As per her claims, Saaj was a contractor earlier at Bhushan Power Plant in Odisha. He often came to Raipur for his work. Both of them became close to each other during these meetings and eventually decided to marry.

Afsana announced her engagement to Saaj in an Instagram post in February last year. She had also posted a slew of pictures and videos from her engagement ceremony.

