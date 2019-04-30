Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Chhavi Hussein Steps Out to Vote in 10th Month of Pregnancy, Disappointed By Low Turnout

Actress Chhavi Hussein was disappointed by the low voter turnout as she went to exercise her democratic right in Mumbai during the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Chhavi Hussein Steps Out to Vote in 10th Month of Pregnancy, Disappointed By Low Turnout
Image: Instgram
Loading...
TV actress and co-founder of Shitty Ideas Trending Chhavi Hussein is expecting her second child. The actress is currently in the 10th month of pregnancy and due to deliver anytime, but that did not stop her from stepping out to vote on Monday.

The Krishnadasi actress was disappointed by the low voter turnout at her center as she went to exercise her democratic right in Mumbai during the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Chhavi shared a picture showing her cradling her baby bump, and posted a long caption with it.

"The turn out at my centre was not impressive at all. Spoke to a policeman who said that it's been like this the whole day. How can such an important responsibility be ignored? If I can go and vote in my 10th month of pregnancy.. you definitely can! Go guys, if you still haven't!" she wrote on Instagram.

The actress also praised the Mumbai police for their cooperation and performing their duty in scorching heat.

"And I must say that the cooperation I witnessed by the Mumbai police is truly commendable. In the scorching heat, the patience that they maintain, the eagerness to help, and the cheerful disposition totally blew me away. I can barely walk now and I swear it felt like forever to walk from the entrance to the booth.. but not a line on anyone's forehead! Only smiles, and a pleasant greeting.#vote ".

View this post on Instagram

The turn out at my centre was not impressive at all. Spoke to a policeman who said that it's been like this the whole day. How can such an important responsibility be ignored? If I can go and vote in my 10th month of pregnancy.. you definitely can! Go guys, if you still haven't! And I must say that the cooperation I witnessed by the Mumbai police is truly commendable. In the scorching heat, the patience that they maintain, the eagerness to help, and the cheerful disposition totally blew me away. I can barely walk now and I swear it felt like forever to walk from the entrance to the booth.. but not a line on anyone's forehead! Only smiles, and a pleasant greeting. #vote _______________________________ #castyourvote #mumbaipolice #mumbai#mumbaicity #police #chhavimittal #pregnant #voting

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein) on



Chhavi, who has starred in TV shows like Naaginn, Tumhari Disha, Teen Bahuraaniyaan and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann has a daughter Areeza with husband Mohit Hussein.

