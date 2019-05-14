Chhavi Mittal Blessed with a Baby Boy, Shares Picture with Her Newborn
Chhavi Mittal (now Hussein) has welcomed a baby boy with husband Mohit Hussein, on May 13.
The Shitty Ideas Trending fame actress shared the news on Instagram with a picture where she was holding the hand of her newborn. She captioned the picture as, “Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th May. Thank you so much for all your wishes. I'm still in the hospital recovering and will be sharing my birth story soon #babyboy #chhavimittal #pregnancy #boy #son #motherhood #motherandson.” (sic)
Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th may. Thank you so much for all your wishes 🙏 I'm still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon :) #babyboy ________________________ #chhavimittal #pregnancy #boy #son #motherhood #motherandson
Ever since she announced her pregnancy, the actress keeps sharing posts to motivate mothers-to-be. From guiding them about her diet to sharing updates about her health the actress has been quite active on social media.
I stepped out of my building to go to office, and met someone in the lift who looked at my huge belly and asked me, "you're still going to office!?" I politely said yes. I went to my new house which is work in progress, and was gently advised by my interior decorator to now stay at home. I told her "who was supposed to do my work then?" I had a meeting at office, and that person good heartedly applauded me that it's really great that I'm still working... By now I was actually feeling a bit apologetic to be working.. Later in the evening I had another appointment where the same comment was reiterated. Trust me I found myself seriously doubting if I'm doing the right thing! I thought, I have a new Web Series shoot starting tomorrow.. I have to handle office, go to the sets everyday, take care of my 6 year old, take care of my unborn.. am I fit to do all that?? And then I came back home and asked my domestic help whether she worked when she was pregnant. She said, "I went to work in the morning the day I delivered". Which means she did jhadu-pocha. I asked her did your delivery pain? She gave me a quizzical look and said. "No, why?" And all of a sudden my belief in myself came rushing back coz here's somebody who has no pre-conceived notions about how a baby should be delivered, and it's the most normal thing for her. She doesn't even know but she did what we now call hypno-birthing! Going back to basics had never been this fancy. But I'm glad that there still are inspirational people around, and hope to be someone's inspiration someday. #hypnobirthing PC:This beautiful shot was captured by @sachin113photographer ____________________________ #pregnancy #working #pregnant #chhavimittal #pregnantmother #baby #delivery #childbirth #mother #momtobe #momtobeagain #naturalchildbirth #workingpregnancy
Perception and mindset: I'm humbled by the comments that I receive on my blogposts and in real life when I meet people. A lot of you feel inspired, a lot of you like the way I dress, many of you ask me for make-up and hair tips and some of you ask me my fitness regime. But the questions that leave me baffled are the ones that raise eyebrows on the kind of clothes I wear. What I often hear (especially in person) are things like: "How can you wear such tight clothes, aren't you uncomfortable? You're pregnant" "My God you're so dressed up for work, even in pregnancy!" "Arre pregnant ho, kucch bhi pehno chalega" And my favourite .. "You're getting too big now, maybe start hiding the stomach a bit.." I say LOL!! Why should I compromise on my dressing style just because I'm pregnant? It's the MOST beautiful phase of my life, and I'd like to look as beautiful as I feel during this time! And yes, I'm a PROUD big pregnant woman and I'm not afraid or ashamed to flaunt it! Coz let's face it, it's not gonna last forever! And thank God I got introduced to @themommy.collective which is completely in sync with my needs as a pregnant mother. This dress for eg.captures my different moods so well. I can wear it for a brunch or to office! And I don't have to tell the well-meaning intruders in my personal space, that the clothes I wear are not only gorgeous, but also extremely comfortable. (Coz shhh, what's the fun in that!) Let them feel what they want since talkers will talk, and haters will hate. So to all pregnant women, look and feel your best! And trust me, while feeling beautiful also makes you look beautiful, it also works the other way around! #pregnancyfashion Dress: @themommy.collective Log on to www.themommycollective.in and use code TMCXCHHAVI to avail Rs.1000/- off! ______________________________ #pregnancywear #chhavimittal #perspective #opinion #views #thoughts #dress #fashion #maternityfashion #maternitywear #clothes
Yesterday, a new episode of SIT released on YouTube, which is about nesting. After I watched the episode on the edit, my first reaction (like any other ordinary woman) was, "Gosh I look big!" And sure enough, for all those asking me this question, YES GUYS, I'M READY TO POP ANY DAY! Officially entering the 40th week today, I'm round as a birthing ball, uncomfortable as a squashed potato, under-slept like a night watchman, forever hungry as if fasting, and last but not the least .. forgetful like a baby and clumsy like a penguin! But trust me, the attention that a clumsy, huge pregnant mother gets (and deserves) is no mean feat! We're shooting for SIT's upcoming Web-Series BIN BULAYE MEHMAAN-S3, and when I'm on sets, I just have to go stand somewhere and start to bring my butt down, and miraculously a chair is shoved underneath by someone or the other! I enter a room, and 4 people get up to offer me a seat! But the most overwhelming are the comments that I received on yesterday's video 'The Nesting'. 90% of comments wished me a safe delivery. Guys I truly want to thank each one of you for making this journey so beautiful for me. Not saying this is my last blog before I pop... But then.. who knows! 😉 #readytopop PC: Thanks @sachin113photographer For being patient on the day of this photoshoot!______________________________ #pregnantmom #pregnantmother #chhavimittal #attention #love #care #tlc #mom #momtobe #momtobeagain #actor #photoshoot #maternityphotos #maternitypictures #maternity
On Mother’s Day, May 12, Chhavi Hussein also penned down a note, writing, “I was really looking forward to being a mother of 2 before this day arrives. I know all of you have been waiting for the good news. But more than all you guys, my patience is wearing thin, because there's still no sign of labour. And if labour doesn't knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby's at risk due to being a post-term birth, and on the other hand, the baby's at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose?”
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to all gorgeous mothers! 6 years ago today this little angel gave me the honour of being a mother. And today she made a surprise card for me which she drew herself. I'm absolutely overwhelmed today, because there's this little child to whom I mean the world, and who takes care of me in her own cute ways... Throwing me a baby shower, hugging me as tight as she can, wiping my tears when I'm sad, cracking kiddy jokes to make me laugh... And there's this other child who refuses to leave my body. I was really looking forward to being a mother of 2 before this day arrives. I know all of you have been waiting for the good news. But more than all you guys, my patience is wearing thin, because there's still no sign of labour. And if labour doesn't knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby's at risk due to being a post term birth, and on the other hand, the baby's at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose? I've been so natural throughout that I didn't even allow sunscreen to enter my blood stream, and now this. I'm mustering up all that I have within me to induce labour naturally to ensure an absolutely healthy baby in my arms. Long walks, squats, duck walks, ghee, pressure point massages, meditation, spicy food and what not. I freshly determine to make this birth the kind of birth that I have visualised. Keep those prayers coming 🙏 #waitingforlabour PC: @sachin113photographer _________________________ #pregnant #postterm #41weekspregnant #fullterm #chhavimittal #pregnantmother #pregnantmom #mothersday #happymothersday #motherdaughter #mother #determination #prayers
Chhavi got married to Mohit Hussein in the year 2005 and changed her name to Chhavi Hussein. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter in 2013 and named her Areeza Hussein.
