Chhavi Mittal Blessed with a Baby Boy, Shares Picture with Her Newborn

Television actress Chhavi Mittal (now Hussein) has welcomed a baby boy with husband Mohit Hussein, on May 13. Mittal, who was seen in shows like Viraasat, Aahat and Ek Chutki Aasman, has named her son Arham Hussein.The Shitty Ideas Trending fame actress shared the news on Instagram with a picture where she was holding the hand of her newborn. She captioned the picture as, "Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th May. Thank you so much for all your wishes. I'm still in the hospital recovering and will be sharing my birth story soon #babyboy #chhavimittal #pregnancy #boy #son #motherhood #motherandson." (sic)Ever since she announced her pregnancy, the actress keeps sharing posts to motivate mothers-to-be. From guiding them about her diet to sharing updates about her health the actress has been quite active on social media.On Mother's Day, May 12, Chhavi Hussein also penned down a note, writing, "I was really looking forward to being a mother of 2 before this day arrives. I know all of you have been waiting for the good news. But more than all you guys, my patience is wearing thin, because there's still no sign of labour. And if labour doesn't knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby's at risk due to being a post-term birth, and on the other hand, the baby's at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose?"Chhavi got married to Mohit Hussein in the year 2005 and changed her name to Chhavi Hussein. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter in 2013 and named her Areeza Hussein.